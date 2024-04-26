Raiders Got a 'Dawg' in TE Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders have added another weapon and a "dawg" to the Silver and Black's offense.
On Thursday, the Raiders officially selected University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The two-time John Mackey Award winner was the best player available when Las Vegas' turn came around.
Bowers spent three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, playing in 40 games and finishing with 175 receptions for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Bowers was part of Georgia's back-to-back national championship runs in 2021 and 2022.
Pro Football Focus gave Bowers an 84.4 overall offensive grade for his final season with the Bulldogs.
In the most recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast," live from the Raiders headquarters, our Hondo Carpenter Sr. expressed his thoughts on Bowers and what he can bring to the Silver and Black.
"Bowers is a dawg," Carpenter said. "You now get to add a generational tight end. He is a lot like Rob Gronkowski. A lot of scouting reports have him like Rob. He's probably not as eccentric, but he can do everything. He's very fast and him and Michael Mayer can both be split out. He loves to block and take people's heads off. You can run him in some heavy goal-line packages, and he can even run at running back; that's how fast he is. He is strong as an ox and loves to block.
"The Raiders had an opportunity to get a Bowers and looked at the mismatches and what it can create for next season. They got an absolute stud. The Raiders now have the best tight end room in the NFL."
Bowers joins a tight end unit that includes second-year Raider Michael Mayer and veteran tight end Harrison Bryant, whom the Raiders signed in free agency this offseason.
The Raiders look to continue to draft more "dawgs" today, with rounds two and three taking place tonight in the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit, Michigan.
You can watch the full Round 1 recap on the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast" here.
You can read more about Bowers here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.