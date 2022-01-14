Raiders Ingold Provides Resources to Las Vegas School

Sidelined from a season-ending injury does not stop Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold from making an impact in the community.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold continues to make an impact in the Vegas community.

In a difficult time for many, the Raiders continue to provide much-needed help to youth and families in need.

Through the Raiders Foundation and national nonprofit Beyond the Basics Inc, Ingold provided enough resources to jumpstart and support an entire school for their second semester.

His donation provided classroom supplies, books, clothing, toys, games, diapers, and wipes for the students and teachers at the Head Start program, Strong Start Academy at Lorenzi in Las Vegas.

Beyond his appreciation to the teachers and staff, he also provided a catered lunch for their hard work and dedication.

Indeed, it is not the first time Ingold has been part of helping families in need.

A year ago, Ingold was the Raiders’ 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

His foundation helped spread awareness about the need and importance of foster and adoptive families.

Along with teammates, he held a virtual meet-and-greet with families from Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada and Nevada Partners to offer encouragement and brighten spirits.

At the conclusion of the video chat, the Raiders players surprised the families with a holiday shopping spree.

Ingold has been sidelined since Nov. 14 when he suffered a season-ending injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He may not suit on Sunday’s but he still continues to represent the Silver and Black in support of helping families and communities in Southern Nevada.

