Former Raider Continues to Make an Impact on the Children of Las Vegas

Former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold continued to show his support to the children of the Las Vegas community.

Once a Raider, Always a Raider couldn’t be more meaningful to the former Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold.

Ingold, who after signing with the Miami Dolphins this offseason, continues to take part in making an impact in the Las Vegas community.

Over the weekend, he took part in hosting the 2022 Alec Ingold Youth Football Summit and an event at a Las Vegas Office Depot where he is promoting a professional development camp for high school students.

On Friday, Ingold was feeling good to be back in Las Vegas as he hosted a youth football camp for foster children.

He partnered with local non-profit "Raise The Future" to give underserved youth in foster care and children awaiting adoption an opportunity to have some fun at a youth football camp.

“Anything you can give back to these kids, who are third to eighth grade… Any advice I could have given myself at that time is what I’m going to try and feed into these kids, and hopefully we just have a lot of fun too. So it’ll be the best of both worlds,” said Ingold on Friday’s summit.

An inspiring story to those kids as he was also raised as a foster child since the day he was born.

On Sunday, he also took part in promoting an event where his non-profit foundation is working with the group Planned to A.T. to host a professional development camp for high school students in Las Vegas.

Planned to be a week-long camp that aims to support those attending Title I schools and teach them financial literacy skills, like budgeting and taxes.

"I was a financial literacy major growing up," said Ingold. "I think it was a big thing for me going into the league, understand how to manage money, and then trying to reach other people and let them know how important that is, how we can change perspectives. Tips and tricks to learn from that. Then also, how to kind of treat your jobs like a career,” said Ingold.

While hosting the event, Ingold would sign autographs for customers and collect donated classroom supplies.

Office Depot and the company's Men of Color Associated Resource Group provided $2,500 worth of classroom supplies to benefit the students taking part in the camp.

Ingold may not suit up for the Silver and Black, but after being a fan favorite for three years as a Raider, he continues to contribute to a city he onced called home and making an impact to the children that need a role model like Ingold.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews