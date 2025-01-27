BREAKING: Raiders Request Permission to Interview Former Carroll Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Karl Scott, per NBC Sports.
Pete Carroll, former Seahawks coach and a prominent figure in the organization's history as a Super Bowl-winning coach who went 137-89-1 with the team, is set to be introduced on Monday as the Raiders' head coach.
Carroll and Scott worked together in Seattle for the last two seasons of the former's tenure with the team. Prior to his time with the Seahawks, Scott spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive backs coach.
Before the NFL, Scott may have received the best tutelage as a defensive backs coach available, working under Nick Saban at Alabama for three seasons. Saban is considered one of the foremost evaluators and developers of defensive back talent in football history, having produced some of the best cornerbacks and safeties to grace the college and NFL levels.
With plenty of experience as a position coach for one of the most complex units in the defense, it seems like Scott has been on the fast track for a defensive coordinator post for a while now. Whether he gets one with the Raiders will be determined by several factors.
First, the Raiders will either retain or part ways with current coordinator Patrick Graham, who is seen as one of the best in the league. Graham has gotten interviews for head coaching positions this cycle, namely with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there is reason to believe they would consider him for a lateral move after the hiring of Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen to be their next coach.
If Carroll, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady feel like Graham is their man going forward, they will likely make a huge push for him to stay.
If not, expect more candidates for the position to be interviewed in the coming days as Carroll and Spytek settle into the desert after their official introduction. The Raiders want stability and continuity, and Carroll has a proven track record of coordinators; whoever takes the post next for the Silver and Black will go through a rigorous process to ensure they fit the vision for the new regime.
