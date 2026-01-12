Analyzing the Raiders' Pending Offensive Free Agents

The Las Vegas Raiders' 3-14 campaign confirmed that none of the moves they made last offseason were enough to keep them from finally admitting and accepting a full rebuild of a clearly broken roster. Las Vegas' lost season was underscored by the lack of talent and lack of depth.

The Raiders will soon decide on a head coach. Naturally, deciding on which pending free agents to keep and which ones to let go will be one of the next things for Las Vegas' front office to cross off the list.

Offensive Free Agents the Raiders Should Bring Back

Guard, Dylan Parham. Kicker, Daniel Carlson.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8 kicks a 60-yard field goal out of the hold of punter AJ Cole (6) with eight seconds left against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Parham has been a serviceable offensive lineman, quietly doing his job for most of his time with the Raiders. He has had a few injuries and has had periods of subpar play, as Las Vegas' offensive line has as a whole lately. Still, he has proven valuable to the Raiders. He is worth bringing back.

Carlson has made 87 percent of his career kicks since he was drafted in 2018. This season, he made 83 percent of his field goals. Carlson is worth bringing back at the right cost, as dependable kickers do not grow on trees in the National Football League. He has proven to be solid overall.

Replaceable Free Agents

WR, Tyler Lockett. TE, Ian Thomas. RB, Raheem Mostert. RB Zamir White. QB, Kenny Pickett. WR, Alex Bachman, OL Stone Forsythe.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many of these players are serviceable and could be productive elsewhere. The Raiders could still move on from all of these players this offseason, if for no other reason than to create roster spots, and save a little money.

Las Vegas could keep Pickett, as a solid veteran backup option for the Raiders moving forward. Either Mostert or White could be worth keeping as a solid backup to Ashton Jeanty who will still likely get most of the carries. Still, it would not be surprising if Las Vegas moves on from these players.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) looks on in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last week, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted how he plans to rebuild the roster. Las Vegas' instability in the front office and on its coaching staff has led to the Raiders possessing one of the worst collections of talent in the National Football League. Spytek must turn things around.

“We're going to prioritize. Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now,” Spytek said.

Never miss another Raiders story. Sign up for our FREE newsletter. It will come straight to your email with the latest news. It is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE