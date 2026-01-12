Raiders No. 1 Free-Agent Target is an Obvious Choice

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of work to do this offseason. After firing Pete Carroll after just one season as head coach, this franchise has opted for a total rebuild yet again.

The only key member of the sideline still remaining from the beginning of the year is Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. His job security could be tied to whether the new head coach wants to bring his own guy or not, too.

There's not much reason to believe that the Raiders' next wave of hirings will be more successful than their last, or the one before that, or the one before that one.

However, there will be one critical difference this time around: General Manager John Spytek will be involved. Reportedly, he wasn't part of the interviews or the ultimate decision to hire Carroll. This time, he and minority owner Tom Brady will be conducting the head coaching search jointly. However, it won't matter who's calling the plays if Las Vegas doesn't upgrade the roster.



Raiders have to revamp their offensive line

The Las Vegas Raiders brought a ton of talent to town last offseason. They hired Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. They traded for Geno Smith and signed him to a handsome extension. They spent their sixth-overall pick on running back Ashton Jeanty.

None of it made a difference. No matter what the play design was or who was in the backfield, it was difficult to genuinely assess what the Raiders were doing on offense due to their porous play up front.

This season, Las Vegas discovered that Caleb Rogers can play a little ball. Between him and Kolton Miller, the Raiders have two viable offensive linemen. Now, they need to find at least three more. They could address this need in the draft, or they can use some of their projected $84 million cap space to add some beef in free agency.

Due to a flurry of recent contract extensions, the 2026 NFL free agent pool is projected to be quite shallow.



One prominent name expected not to hit the market is center Tyler Linderbaum. The Baltimore Ravens have clearly indicated their desire to retain him, as losing a player… pic.twitter.com/51iYWrlIDU — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) December 27, 2025

The Chicago Bears completely revamped their offensive line in one offseason by footing the bill in free agency. Las Vegas should do the same, starting with Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum.

He was Pro Football Focus's fifth-highest graded center this past season. The Ravens opted not to pick up his fifth-year option to save a few million, but a team like the Raiders could make them pay the price by surpassing market value on an offer for him. The Ringer's Austin Gayle outlined why Linderbaum is worth it:

"Linderbaum will be a coveted center because he moves extremely well, especially as a run blocker. He has unlocked so much for the Ravens’ run game because he’s an extremely talented athlete with foot speed and balance that are rare at his position. He can pull, scoop, and reach with his arms, and he is lightning quick to get to the second level on his feet, where he regularly beats linebackers and safeties because of his leverage and positioning alone. He’s also a menace when moving in space and blocking in front of screens."

