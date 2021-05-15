Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Backup TE's

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a mix of youth and experience backing up Darren Waller next season with Foster Moreau, and Derek Carrier.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Darren Waller, as we've already previewed, is slated to be the stalwart of the Raiders' tight end position for years to come.

Even so, it's still important for the Raiders to have good depth so that Waller can rest when he needs to or if he were to get injured.

They seem to have that currently, though, in their two backup tight ends Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier.

Moreau, a former 4th-round pick out of LSU from 2019, has shown effectiveness in a limited role.

He started seven games in 2019 and had 21 catches for 174 yards and five touchdowns.

He saw even fewer targets last season but didn't waste them, averaging 20 yards on his seven catches.

Based on his efficiency, it could be worth wondering what Moreau could look like in an expanded role.

One tight end who probably won't be catching passes next season is Derek Carrier.

In the league since 2012, Carrier was never a prolific offensive player.

He's been a key player for the Raiders on special teams the last three seasons, playing over 75% of the team's snaps there.

He should also still be able to handle playing tight end if needed, considering his near decade's worth of experience.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin