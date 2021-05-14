Las Vegas Raiders Roster Evaluation: Darren Waller

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller is coming off his first Pro Bowl and will continue being the top target for Derek Carr

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

It's now time to preview the tight end position for the Raiders, and that means looking at arguably their best player on offense, Darren Waller.

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Waller went through well-documented issues that could've ended his career.

Waller got a second chance with the Raiders, though, and since 2019 has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the game.

Last season, he broke Tim Brown's single-season reception mark of 104 with a career-high 107.

Waller also totaled a career-high 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns, firmly entrenched himself as the top target for quarterback Derek Carr in the Raiders offense.

He's the kind of player that defenses need to account for on every play, which can open up better looks for the Raiders' other weapons.

One could argue that he could continue to work on his blocking skills, but other than that there really aren't any significant holes in Waller's game.

He's exactly what any team would want in a tight end, and he'll likely remain so for the Raiders for years to come.

