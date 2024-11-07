Ex-Raiders Star Reveals Hand in Recent Firing
The Davante Adams drama left with the wide receiver when he was sent east to the New York Jets.
With Adams goes the baggage he brought with him to the Las Vegas Raiders. However, despite his absence, he still might have had a hand in the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Inadvertant or not.
He said as much to Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams" show.
“I love Luke [Getsy] and I have a long history with him,” he said. “We came into Green Bay at the same time, and he was my receivers coach for a few years and one of my favorite coaches that I’ve had. It just so happens that… obviously, me leaving doesn’t help that situation, but I had to do what I had to do and that’s just kind of how this game goes.”
The Sporting News' Mike Moraitis wondered what Adams' departure did for the move.
"Would things have been drastically different if Adams had stayed?" Moraitis wrote. "Definitely not, as the Raiders were struggling mightily on offense while he was still in Las Vegas. However, there is zero doubt that not having the caliber of receiver Adams is hurt Getsy's chances of being able to right the ship and save his job. But that's all history now and the Raiders are going to move forward with passing-game coordinator Scott Turner as their interim. The team has also brought in Norv Turner out of retirement to serve as a senior advisor to help his son. Now, the Raiders will play out the final eight games following their Week 10 bye and it stands to reason that head coach Antonio Pierce will be fighting for his job in the process."
The Raiders tried their best with Adams, as outlined in our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant's expansive deep dive on the situation. When the trade rumors started, it was inferred to Carpenter, by Adams, that Adams was likely out.
"I spoke to Adams personally about all the rumors," Carpenter wrote. "I asked him if I could report in the future that any rumors began to be floated, that they were lies, and that anyone saying it was a liar. I reported that he said that he was 100% committed to the Raiders, and if that changed, he would report it on social media or inform the media directly. Adams told me, 'We probably shouldn’t do that. I would just hope that they die. I am tired of talking about it.' I informed him a statement like I had just proposed to him would silence those rumors immediately. He told me, 'We probably shouldn’t.'"
