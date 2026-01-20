Raider Nation Reacts to Finding Next Franchise Quarterback, Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to South Florida to gather more information on several critical matters. They accomplished that on Monday.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks on the field before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Showcases Toughness

The Raiders had multiple front office members in attendance to watch presumed No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, in the National Championship. It was no secret who the Raiders were there to see. Las Vegas holds the top pick in the draft and desperately needs a quarterback.

Mendoza has looked the part of a franchise quarterback all season. He did it again on Monday against Miami on the biggest stage. Mendoza led Indiana on scoring drives in two of the team's five first-half drives. Both drives were 12 plays or more and took at least 6 minutes off the clock.

Fernando Mendoza is TAKING SOME SHOTS#PMSBigCollegeGame pic.twitter.com/Gnmp6qJkV5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2026

FERNANDO MENDOZA LADIES AND GENTLEMEN……



Heisman winner 🏆 and ….



The soon to be SAVIOR OF MY @Raiders 🏴‍☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/2CMR8aPd76 — 🦆The Progrum Guy 🦆 (@godux1987) January 20, 2026

Mendoza also showed toughness, delivering a solid performance despite taking several big hits. It is a situation he will inevitably experience in the league on one level or another, even after the Raiders fix their offensive line this offseason.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek was also in attendance with an eye on Mendoza. Shortly after the Raiders fired Pete Carroll, Spytek explained how valuable of an opportunity the Raiders have in front of them. Another team would have to offer the Raiders a lot for the Raiders to pass on Mendoza.

Raiders owner Mark Davis watches Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza like a lion watches a gazelle. pic.twitter.com/33XfnWrEAB — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 20, 2026

Raiders fans watching Fernando Mendoza sling the rock pic.twitter.com/8EsCcj4X9d — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) January 10, 2026

“The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players,” Spytek said.

“And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it. And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

Raiders owner Mark Davis here in person with team brass to watch Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. Raiders have the No. 1 pick. pic.twitter.com/kKwUKGKVfW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2026

All of Raider Nation watching Fernando Mendoza play.



We finally got our QB pic.twitter.com/gj0tbBwnYm — Q (@RaidersAQ) January 20, 2026

The Raiders got plenty of answers on Mendoza under the brightest of lights, as the Heisman Trophy winner showed multiple times why he is their quarterback of the future. His performance included several clutch throws and runs, as well as his ability to battle through adversity.

Mendoza's performance in the National Championship showed many different aspects of what to expect from Mendoza. However, it seems clear to just about everyone that he is the quarterback the Silver and Black have been waiting for. Time will tell what the Raiders' brass will decide.

FERNANDO MENDOZA!



That's why he's going No. 1 in April... pic.twitter.com/qFLqu4ynum — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 20, 2026

Fernando Mendoza might actually save the Raiders. — fivepointsvids (@FivePointsVids) January 20, 2026

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.