Latest Update on Henry Ruggs and Raiders Training Camp

After previously reporting on the thigh injury that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III suffered in an accident helping a friend move, we now have confirmation that Ruggs has suffered no muscular damage. As Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven has previously reported, it 100% anticipated that Ruggs would be ready for the start of the Raiders training camp.

Ruggs did need stitches to repair the cut that he suffered to his thigh according to ESPN. His father previously explained, came after Ruggs was "trying to move a trailer or something-move furniture or something-and the trailer just kind of pinned him against the wall or something." The Raiders previously said in a statement they were aware of the incident but did not provide comment.

A source close to Ruggs told Raider Maven, "He is a competitor, and this wasn't nothing. He will compete, I can assure you of that, and he'll be there early on the first day ready to go."

The concern is understandable considering the sometimes-wonky nature of off the field injuries. Remember current Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre Paul losing his finger in a fireworks accident? It's sure to come as a relief to the Raiders and their fans that the thigh injury Ruggs sustained shouldn't be anything that affects him long-term and that he won't miss any camp because of it.

Ruggs has the potential to step in and immediately become the Raiders go-to wide receiver. Rugg's standout attribute is his speed, which will likely lead to plenty of deep shots down the field. That has to have Jon Gruden and the Raiders staff looking to get him in open space. It's fortunate that this appears to be nothing more than a surface injury and that it won't compromise his ability to open up the Raider's offense.

