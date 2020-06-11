RaiderMaven
Henry Ruggs Injury Won't Impact Las Vegas Raiders

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders previously stated reported rumors that their first-round pick of this year's NFL Draft Henry Ruggs III was involved in an accident and was injured, without giving specifics. 

"The #Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III," said a Raiders post on Twitter. "Respecting Henry's right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report." 

Information was then tweeted by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Ruggs was involved in an accident helping a friend move and suffered a cut or puncture but that it wasn't serious. Not long after Rapoport's tweet, Henry Ruggs Jr., Rugg's father, spoke with AL.com and shined a light on the whole situation. 

"He was trying to move a trailer or something--move furniture or something--and the trailer just kind of pinned him against the car or a wall or something," Ruggs Jr. said to Wesley Sinor of AL.com. "He's pretty much ok. I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit." 

Ruggs Jr. also said they hadn't yet talked to a doctor following the accident. "With this COVID-19 stuff still going on, they wouldn't let anybody in. He's just having to walk on crutches. Not putting much pressure on it." 

While obviously it's vital that a doctor can look at the wound, at least based on what Ruggs' father said, it seems that the situation isn't as dangerous as it could've been otherwise. Undoubtedly that's a relief to the Raiders and their fans, since health permitting, Ruggs will be counted on this year to add an explosive element to Vegas's passing attack. 

