A week after the 2022 NFL Draft the Las Vegas Raiders continue to add depth at a valuable position.

On Monday, the Raiders announced the signing of unrestricted free agent linebacker Kenny Young.

Young joins a Raiders team under the new regime of General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels, who has revamped much of the roster including their linebacker core.

A position in need of depth and an upgrade of talent has turned out to be one of the Raiders' strengths.

Young signed with the Raiders after spending last season with the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams.

Young, who was acquired by the Broncos via trade last season, started all 13 games played with the Rams and Broncos. A career season where he recorded 75 tackles (41 solos), two sacks, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Broncos made a trade offer to the Rams after eight linebackers were injured last season, having six of them on injured reserve.

The former UCLA Bruin was drafted in the fourth round (122nd overall) by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Young was a very productive linebacker with the Ravens in his rookie year but was traded along with a fifth-round pick to the Rams in exchange for cornerback Marcus Peters.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker has had a stellar career over the last four seasons in the NFL, appearing in 59 career games with 25 starts, totaling 186 tackles (119 solos), 5.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Young was a seasoned linebacker at UCLA, where he played 50 games in his career. A tackling machine who recorded 304 total tackles (193 solos), 22 tackles for losses, 6.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Young joins fellow Bruin linebacker Jayon Brown who signed with the Raiders this off-season along with three other Bruins on the roster.

In the corresponding move, the Raiders have released linebacker Justin March. March, a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker, has appeared in 61 games with five starts over his six-year career, recording 29 tackles (20 solos) and three passes defensed.

March played most of his career in Dallas, recently spending last season with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

