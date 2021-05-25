Raiders Sign 2021 First-Round Pick Tackle Alex Leatherwood

Tackle Alex Leatherwood joins the company of Tyree Gillespie, Nate Hobbs and Jimmy Morrissey by inking his contract.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders officially signed 2021 first-round draft pick Alex Leatherwood.

Leatherwood joins the company of fourth-round pick safety Tyree Gillespie, fifth-round pick cornerback Nate Hobbs and seventh-round pick center Jimmy Morrissey by inking his contract on Monday.

Gillespie, Hobbs and Morrissey all signed their contracts back on May 17.

Like all draft contracts, Leatherwood is now bound with the Silver and Black for the next four years. Las Vegas will have the option to exercise the fifth-year option at a later time.

The 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft joins the Raiders as a two-time National Champion with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Playing the past four years in Alabama, Leatherwood appeared in 48 games. He made 41 consecutive starts.

Leatherwood received the 2020 Outland trophy, given to the best interior offensive lineman in college football.

In addition, he was a unanimous first-team All-American and All-SEC selection by both the Associated Press and coaches in 2020.

Last year, the Crimson Tide offensive line won the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in college football.

By inking in his contract, Leatherwood is now officially and formally a Raider. With a complete resume that has him as prepared as he could in college football, the hope now is that Leatherwood starts showing results quickly on the field.

Get ready Raider Nation. The Silver and Black got a good one in their hands.

