Who Should Be Raiders' 2022 Captains?

The Las Vegas Raiders' captains for the 2022 season could look a lot different from 2021.

With the Las Vegas Raiders' acquisition of big-name veterans this offseason, there's bound to be a significant shift in Las Vegas' leadership ahead of the 2022 season.

Derek Carr, Richie Incognito, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs, Yannick Ngakoue, Maxx Crosby, and Darren Waller were all voted as the Raiders' team captains for the 2021 season. Ingold is now with the Miami Dolphins, Ngakoue is with the Indianapolis Colts, and Incognito's future in the NFL is currently uncertain.

Assuming no major roster upgrades occur between now and next season, here are the Raiders who could be voted in as captains for 2022:

Derek Carr

This choice is all but inevitable. Carr has been a Raiders captain since he was drafted in 2014. Especially with the long-term contract that confirms Carr to be a part of Las Vegas' future plans, this choice needs no explanation.

Chandler Jones

While this will be Chandler Jones' first year as a member of the Silver and Black, he is perhaps the Raiders' best defensive player, and he brings four Pro Bowl selections and 10 years of NFL experience with him to Sin City.

Maxx Crosby

Aside from Carr, if anyone deserves to retain their spot as a team captain, it's Crosby. The 2021 Pro Bowler has proven himself to be the future of the Raiders defense and is now considered one of the best at his position at just 24 years old.

With his four-year contract extension, the defensive end was signed to back in March, Crosby should be a captain for as long as he plays in Las Vegas.

Davante Adams

This is another simple projection. The league's best receiver is surely going to be your team captain.

Davante Adams has the best resume on the team as he enters the season with five-straight Pro Bowl selections and back-to-back first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors.

Darren Waller

All the aforementioned players are the ones you can pencil in as team captains for next season. Had Waller been healthy for the entirety of the 2021 season, he would be included among such names. Even so, it would come as a big surprise if Waller did not retain his role as a captain.

The 2020 Pro Bowler is still one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and if he avoids serious injury in the 2022 season, he could certainly return to being the star player he was just two seasons ago.

Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow's time is now. He deserves to be a team captain. The 26-year-old wideout enters his fourth season with the Silver and Black having been selected to his first-ever Pro Bowl last season.

He was a significant part of the Raiders' offense when Las Vegas made its end-of-season playoff push and has been widely considered one of the league's most underrated players.

