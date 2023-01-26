Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Ivan Pace Jr

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a closer look at the AAC Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. from the University of Cincinnati.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a closer look at one of the most productive linebackers in college football in next month’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will serve as the head coach of the National Team, he will have a first glance at any potential prospects the team may select in the 2023 NFL Draft before anyone else does.

In the meantime, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on any potential linebacker prospects the Raiders may consider drafting.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

With practices set to begin on Jan. 31 and the game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, one player that can bolster the Raiders defense is the reigning American Athletic Conference (AAC) Defensive Player of the Year.

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati Bearcats

“Pace is an undersized but gutsy linebacker who does his best work charging downhill against the run or shooting gaps as a blitzer.,” said Draft Bible on Pace.

At 6-2, 240 pounds, Pace Jr. is considered a small linebacker who can get stopped at the point of attack by NFL lineman and eliminate him from the field of play.

Although being on the smaller end, he became the AAC Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar senior season where he appeared as a member of the Bearcats, totaling a team-high 137 tackles (58 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He earned a 93.2 defensive grade, the highest grade among linebackers, and second highest defender according to Pro Football Focus.

“Pace offers significant upside as a blitzing linebacker. He’s a missile coming downhill who generates displacement against offensive linemen with his leg drive and momentum,” added Draft Bible.

Projected as a day three selection in many mock drafts, Pace can become a sub-package player who can come in to help on blitzes and start on special teams and move up the roster.

The Raiders will have a close look at him, so don’t be surprised if he gets drafted by the Silver and Black in the Spring.

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., ending with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

