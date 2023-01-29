Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: S Daniel Scott, California

The Las Vegas Raiders can find help in the secondary by drafting safety Daniel Scott from Cal.

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a closer look at a handful of good prospects in next week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving as the head coach of the National Team, he will have a first glance at any potential prospects the team may select in the 2023 NFL Draft, including some defensive players that may slip into the later rounds of the draft.

In the meantime, we’ll be working alongside SI’s Draft Bible to get you the latest information on any potential linebacker prospects the Raiders may consider drafting.

“We’re going to continue to find players who fit what we look for, and continue to build this team in our vision, and I think we’re going to, at the same time, our goal is to win football games, and our goal for next year is to make an improvement over where we were this year,” Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said.

Safety, Daniel Scott, California

“An instinctive box player that thinks fast and reacts faster,” said Draft Bible on Scott. “Decent length and frame for the position.”

The 6-2, 215 pound safety was named third-team All-Pac 12 by Pro Football Focus after the fifth year senior recorded 85 tackles (57 solo), with two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions.

The Cal Bear has that prototypical size and strength to play strong safety at the next level, and has the versatility to line up across the entire defense.

“Scott is an instinctual box safety that flies around and plays within his parameters. His projection as an NFL defensive back is limited due to his lack of coverage skills and size limitations as a linebacker,” added Draft Bible.

He did play out of control too often, looking to lay out a big hit instead of securing the tackle, which led to missing plenty of tackles over the last two seasons.

I’m sure he won’t be doing that at the next level.

I see him coming in and competing for playing time in sub-packages where they require more defensive backs covering deeper zones, (Cover 6), a staple on Graham’s defense.

“I’m the type of guy who keeps putting my head down and working as hard as I can and performing and letting my play do the speech,” said Scott, hoping his playing style can take him to the next level.

“If I get that shot, awesome. If I don’t, then we pivot and move somewhere else. But I love football ’til I die, so I will continue to run until my wheels fall off.”

Projected as a day three selection, Scott draws optimism from his four ex-safety teammates who have been selected in the draft in the last two years.

If he shows out at the Reese's Senior Bowl, don’t be shocked if you hear his name called on draft day by the Raiders.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl will be televised on Saturday, February 4, on the NFL Network at 11:30 PST.

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., ending with rounds five to seven on Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

The NFL Scouting Combine is Feb. 28-March 6, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EST on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EST on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

