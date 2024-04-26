Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft for Remaining Picks
The Las Vegas Raiders have more picks to make throughout the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers became the newest member of the Silver and Black on Thursday, a dynamic player who can dominate over the middle of the field and deliver crushing blocks in the run game.
The Raiders still need to fill roster holes, and they have several opportunities to do so in the next couple of days. They can add to their defense or build on their offensive line.
With that, here is a mini-mock draft of the Raiders’ remaining picks.
No. 44 - Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, DT, Illinois
A surprising dropout of the first round, Newton slides all the way to the Raiders here. His talent is too much to pass up. The Raiders add him and bolster their already deep defensive tackle group.
No. 77 - Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas
After letting Josh Jacobs walk, the Raiders need to add to their running back room. They brought in Alexander Mattison, but they need to keep adding to that group. They go with Brooks, who is coming off a torn ACL but still has quickness and impressive vision.
He could form an excellent duo with Zamir White.
No. 112 - Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
The Raiders have to wait a while for their next pick, but the wait is worth it as they land one of the best safeties in the class. Hicks has true center fielder instincts and a high football IQ. He is a hard hitter and can be versatile in Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s scheme.
No. 148 - Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas
Andre James only re-signed on a one-year contract. The Raiders need to find a long-term answer at center, which could be Limmer. He can be an immediate plus as a run blocker and could stabilize the Raiders’ interior offensive line.
208. Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
At this point, the Raiders are looking for depth production at the end of the draft. They get that here with Ulofoshio, who can be a downhill bruiser as a depth linebacker.
223. Sundiata Anderson, EDGE, Grambling State
A long, agile edge rusher, Anderson could be a player who impresses in camp and earns a roster spot. He posted 14 career sacks with the Tigers.
229. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M
The Raiders double up on safeties on day 3. Richardson has natural leadership abilities and is the exact type of player a team wants in its locker room. At this point in the draft, he could end up as a steal.
