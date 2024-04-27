The One Player the Las Vegas Raiders Need on Day 3
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is now complete.
The Las Vegas Raiders added to their offense in the second and third rounds. First, they added Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson with the No. 44 overall pick. What was interesting was that he was announced as a guard.
It seems likely the Raiders plan to let Powers-Johnson compete with veteran Cody Whitehair at right guard.
Then, they added Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze in the third round. Glaze has the opportunity to compete with Thayer Munford for the starting right tackle position.
As Day 3 arrives, the Raiders can fill out the rest of their roster. Several talented players fell out of the first three rounds, and the Raiders can take advantage of other teams passing on those players.
One of those players is Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is still on the board, but the Raiders still need to address a glaring need at cornerback.
Tampa was projected as a potential first-round pick early in the draft process because of his size, length, and competitiveness. For those reasons, he is exactly the type of cornerback the Raiders and Coach Antonio Pierce would covet.
In February, we previously wrote about Tampa as a potential Raiders draft prospect. You can read that scouting report here.
We have seen a major run on offensive players early in the draft. As the second and third rounds rolled around. The Raiders could continue that run in the fourth round if they take Tampa.
Tampa posted 107 total tackles, nine and a half tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, and three interceptions in his Cyclones career. He stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 188 pounds.
Tampa is tall, long and slender and competes on every snap. His length and physicality bother receivers, which is exactly what Pierce wants in his defensive backs. He would fit seamlessly in Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham’s system.
The Raiders may look to get a quarterback on Day 3 at some point, which would make sense if they want a developmental player late. However, they should not pass on Tampa if they have the opportunity
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.