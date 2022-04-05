Las Vegas Raiders Add Quarterback Nick Mullens

With quarterback Marcus Mariota leaving the Las Vegas Raiders and joining the Atlanta Falcons as their new starting quarterback, the Silver and Black needed to find a new backup quarterback.

That man may have just been found as the Raiders signed unrestricted free agent quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday.

Mullens most recently spent last year with both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Before then, he spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

During his career, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound quarterback has appeared in 20 games including 17 starts. He has completed 407 of 630 attempts for 4,861 total yards. Mullens has thrown 26 touchdowns compared to his 22 interceptions in his career.

Last season, Mullens appeared in one game for the Browns, finishing the game with 20-of-30 passes for 146 yards including one touchdown.

The one game he appeared in was against the Raiders.

Mullens will be a welcomed addition to the Silver and Black as he backs up quarterback Derek Carr.

