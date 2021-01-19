What Others are Saying About the Raiders Draft

Opinions vary around the league about the Las Vegas Raiders, but all agree that defense should be the primary focus for the 17th pick

When looking at who the Las Vegas Raiders could pick in the 2021 NFL Draft starting in the first round, mock drafts are the equivalent to the gospel for many fans.

Everyone wants to see if writers project their teams taking the players they dream to be on their team, and in actuality, those picks can go in entirely different ways.

There aren’t many different ways when it comes to projecting what the Raiders could do with the 17th pick, according to writers around the NFL landscape.

In his first mock draft, Pro Football Focus’s Seth Galina has the Raiders taking Kwity Paye of Michigan, one of the draft’s top edge prospects.

“Las Vegas could go in a few different directions, but in this scenario, someone with the kind of athleticism that Paye has is hard to pass up,” Galina said.

Sticking with the defensive line but kicking over to tackle, NBC Sports Josh Schrock mocks the Raiders taking Christian Barmore of Alabama.

“Barmore was an absolute force in the College Football Playoff," Schrock said. "He gives the Raiders a player who can get pressure up the middle and be an important piece of Gus Bradley’s defense."

Finally going away from the defensive line, CBS Sports’s Chris Trapasso has the Raiders upgrading their coverage ability instead with TCU safety Trevon Moehring.

“The Raiders desperately need more coverage prowess at the safety position,” Trapasso said. “Moehring will bring that to the defense.”

As stated earlier, there’s nothing guaranteed when to comes to making a mock draft (not that this writer won’t attempt one in the future).

It’s notable, however, when reporters from across the league seem to have many of the same thoughts in common when it comes to what the Raiders could do in the first round.

It matches up with some of our own assessments of what should be the highest priority for the Raiders.

Whether it’s on the D-line or somewhere else, head coach Jon Gruden said himself that defense is going to be a high priority.

