Why Defensive Line is #1 Need for Raiders in Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has a clear first need when it comes to addressing their biggest weaknesses

The Las Vegas Raiders have needs all over their defense that they need to fill, that much is obvious to anyone that watched the Raiders this season.

They could use better ballhawks in the secondary, but they also have to build up what little of a competent defensive line that they have.

They were one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league, finishing with only 21 sacks.

It’s a unit light on genuine threats, save for sophomore players Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

Crosby has led the Raiders the past two seasons with 17 and is the only Raider to have a 10-sack season in the last three years.

Clelin Ferrell has only 6.5 sacks to his name in two seasons but graded out as the 16th best edge defender in football by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

They are players that could be the building blocks of a good defensive line, but the Raiders haven’t built that around them.

Picks like Arden Key and Maurice Hurst haven’t broken out as they hoped and signings like Maliek Collins, Carl Nassib, and Johnathan Hankins haven't worked.

They need a fresh infusion of talent on their defensive line as a whole.

While Hurst was rated well this past season, he hasn’t put up the kind of numbers to make you think he’s going to be a wrecking ball inside.

That’s what the Raiders need to find badly, and they’ll be in a good position to find one with the 17th in the 2021 NFL Draft.

They’ll also likely be able to select one of the draft's best prospects at the defensive end, who could finally be the added juice to Crosby and Ferrell.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin