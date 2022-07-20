After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders.

Assistant Special Teams Coach Maurice Drayton

Maurice Drayton joins the Las Vegas Raiders as the assistant special teams' coach. With 24 years of coaching experience, he spent the past four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, with 2021 marking the lone season he held the special teams' coordinator job.

However, last year could not have gone any worse for Drayton as the Packers' special teams ranked dead last in the NFL on Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams' rankings.

Drayton’s special teams finished the worst in punt coverage and kickoff starting point. Green Bay ranked 21st in punt return average, 30th in kick return average, 31st in field goal percentage, 26th in kickoff coverage, 19th in net punting, 28th in punts outside the 20-yard line, 23rd in total field goals made and tied for last in points scored.

The one positive that came out was that the Packers' special teams unit had two takeaways, which was good for fifth in the NFL.

Prior to his time in Green Bay, Drayton served as the assistant special teams' coach in 2016-2017 with the Indianapolis Colts. That also marked his entrance into the NFL.

Before the NFL, Drayton spent 17 seasons coaching in college, high school, Arena Football League 2 and American Football international.

Drayton will get another shot coaching special teams under special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1