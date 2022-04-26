Reviewing Raiders' Biggest Offseason Contracts

Some of the Las Vegas Raiders' key assets got paid this NFL offseason.

The Raiders have been one of the most active organizations this NFL offseason thus far.

Between free-agent signings, trades, and contract extensions, Las Vegas has dealt some serious cash since the end of the 2021 season, and that can be much attributed to the decisions of new general manager Dave Ziegler.

Maxx Crosby

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby was the first member of the Silver and Black to be offered a significant contract this offseason.

The 2021 Pro Bowler was dealt a contract extension worth $98.98 million over four years last month. He was offered $95 million in new money with $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was more than deserving of the extension after recording 56 combined tackles, 8.0 sacks, and 30 quarterback hits en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

The defensive end is one of the most promising up-and-coming players in the league, and he is expected to play a big role in Las Vegas' defense in the coming seasons.

Chandler Jones

Raiders pass-rusher Chandler Jones was the first big free-agent signing for Las Vegas this offseason.

The Raiders signed the four-time Pro Bowler to a three-year, $51 million deal last month when they acquired him as a free agent from the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones will join Crosby to construct perhaps the league's best edge-rushing duo.

Davante Adams

Of course, the Raiders best free-agent signing was the league's best wide receiver in five-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.

Las Vegas signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract. It is the Raiders' biggest contract among their current roster.

Derek Carr

Las Vegas' top captain, veteran QB Derek Carr, received a much anticipated extension last month when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

Carr had previously admitted he would be willing to take less pay for room for bigger stars.

Other contract offers may be made in the coming weeks, as the Raiders have until May 2 to make decisions on potential fifth-year options.

Another piece who could be getting an extension in the near future is wideout Hunter Renfrow. Carr has expressed his interest in the decision on social media.

