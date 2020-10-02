Previewing the Buffalo Bills Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders weren’t able to score 30 or more points for the third consecutive game last Sunday against the New England Patriots in their 36-20 loss.

Still, the Raiders remain in the top ten in points per game to start this season, although they could have a tough challenge with the Buffalo Bills defense this Sunday.

They're Stewarded by two experienced defensive minds in head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

It was their calling card last year when they made the playoffs, ranking 2nd in the league.

So far this season, they’ve gotten out a bit of a slow start.

They’ve allowed the Miami Dolphins and LA Rams to nearly come back from double digit halftime deficits the past two weeks.

They were outscored in the second half of those games 47-28.

They also let both of those teams rack up 400 plus yards of offense.

It’s a curious developing pattern since Buffalo has pretty much the same main players on their defense that they did last year.

Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive tackle Ed Oliver are still there, as well as new additions like pass rushers Mario Addison and A.J. Epenesa.

Speaking of the Bill’s pass rush, that’s one area that they’ve been good so far, ranking top ten with eight sacks in three games.

Other than that, though, it would seem the Raiders offense has a chance to get back on track against Buffalo’s underachieving 16th ranked defense.

They’ll likely need to score too, because with how Buffalo’s offense has been playing to start this year, the Raiders can’t afford to leave points on the field Sunday.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-2.5

