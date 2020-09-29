Previewing the Buffalo Bills Offense

After struggling on defense to contain the run in their 36-20 loss against the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders will be facing an even more lethal attack this week.

That’s because on Sunday they will be hosting the 3-0 Buffalo Bills.

A playoff team last year largely on the strength of their defense, so far in 2020, the Bills have looked like an offensive machine.

That has been largely the byproduct of quarterback Josh Allen’s rapid improvement.

Equipped with prototypical size (6-foot-5, 240-plus pounds) and athleticism (4.63 speed), the questions around Allen have usually revolved around his decision making and accuracy.

Based on the first three games though, those questions may no longer need to be asked. Allen has so far completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns.

It’s a huge jump from the 58 percent completion he had last year.

The yardage and touchdown totals through three games put him in the company of names like Kurt Warner and other Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

Not to mention his ability as a runner. Allen in three seasons has so far rushed for 1,225 yards and 19 touchdowns.

The dual-threat ability he presents should remind the Raiders of the quarterback they just came off facing in Cam Newton.

It also helps for Allen’s development that the Bills have built up the offense around the past two seasons.

Adding receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown, tight end Dawson Knox and running back Devin Singletary in 2019 set the foundation.

They then upped the ante this past offseason by trading four draft picks for former Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs.

Now with drafting RB Zack Moss this year, the Bills have given Allen a lot to work with.

The only concern might come from their offensive line, which has given up eight sacks so far this season.

That though hasn’t deterred Allen one bit. Especially now with cornerback Damon Arnette potentially missing time, the Raiders defense is going to have to recover quickly to have a chance to contend with the Bills top-five offense.

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-2.5

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1