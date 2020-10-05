Recap Las Vegas Raiders 30-23 Loss to the Buffalo Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to keep it close for the majority of the game versus the Buffalo Bills, and had their fair share of chances to take a late lead.

However, my pregame prediction ended up coming true, as the Raiders came undone in the fourth quarter and the Bills held on to their lead and the win.

We’ll be going over the full recap of what led to that result below.

Losing Good Habits

In the first two wins of the season for the Raiders, they committed six total penalties and had only one turnover.

In the two straight losses, they’ve committed 13 penalties and have turned the ball over five times.

This is all to illustrate that the Raiders have gotten away from playing clean football the past two weeks, and in this game in particular the turnovers were brutal.

In attempting to come back after Buffalo had scored at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make it 23-16, Darren Waller fumbled on the ensuing Raiders drive.

The Bills would score soon after to make it 30-16, and the Raiders on their next two drives failed to convert on fourth down and suffered a head-scratching Derek Carr fumble, putting the game effectively out of reach.

These costly errors in the game's most important moments, as well as the penalties, have doomed the Raiders the last two weeks.

They also pretty much erased what otherwise was a competitive effort against a good Bills squad.

The Raiders Defense Isn’t Capable of Taking Away Your Best Weapon

Going into the game, much had been made about the Raiders struggling run defense and whether this was going to be Buffalo running back Devin Singletary’s breakout game.

In reality, while he did score a touchdown, the Raiders run defense actually was solid, only allowing 62 yards on the ground.

That though wasn’t the story for Buffalo’s offense.

That would be the dynamic connection between quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs, who dominated the Raiders secondary to the tune of six catches for 115 yards.

It seemed automatic whenever Allen threw Diggs way.

That further shows evidence that the Raiders defense hasn’t proved capable yet of being able to contain an opposing team’s top playmaker.

