Carl Nassib Excited For Competition on D-Line

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is looking forward to the line bringing out the best in each other

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has gone through an incredible journey this offseason in becoming the first openly gay player in the NFL.

With training camps now well underway, though, Nassib now has the chance to be part of a much deeper Raiders defensive line.

After the signings of players like Yannick Ngakoue and the drafting of Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders' defensive end rotation is in much better shape.

Nassib said at a recent press conference that it would be a "great competition" and that they'll even try to borrow each other's best pass rush moves.

"I'm trying to copy them and they're trying to copy me," said Nassib.

"Sometimes I kinda get offended when they try to take my move, but then it's like now I have to take yours now."

Nassib is also excited for the arrival of his former teammate in defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who the Raiders signed last week.

Previously together when they both played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nassib touted McCoy as having a great impact on his career.

"I owe a lot of my success to him," said Nassib.

"He was a great mentor to me in Tampa. Freed me up a lot with all of the attention he gets and it's just really exciting to have him here and get him back on the field."

McCoy's experience and ability to help younger players is something that could help the Raiders as well.

"He's teaching me stuff every day," said Nassib.

"He's a legend, and he's doing a great job being a mentor to the young guys."

It should be encouraging for the Raiders faithful that McCoy has already taken on the valuable role of a veteran mentor for their young defensive line.

Combined with the level of competition that Nassib mentioned as well, the Raiders D-Line could be in for a long-awaited renaissance this season.

