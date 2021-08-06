Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Raiders Sign Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

Raiders add to their defensive line by adding six-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to their roster.
Author:
Publish date:

A Pro Bowler has joined the Silver and Black.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced the signing of free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

McCoy, originally a first-round pick (third overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL Draft, is a former six-time Pro Bowler and Associated Press first-team selection in 2013.

The 6-foot-4 300-pound defensive tackle first spent nine seasons with Tampa Bay before a year stop at Carolina Panthers in 2019 and Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

Starting in 139 games played in his career, McCoy has booked 352 tackles including 252 solo tackles, 59.5 sacks, 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defended, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a defensive tackle in the NFL.

McCoy played college for three seasons at Oklahoma, making an appearance in 40 games. A native of Oklahoma City, Okla., he made 83 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his time in college.

We’ll see what the former six-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle can do in Las Vegas in due course.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Trevon Moehrig 1
The Black Hole+

Trevon Moehrig: Everything the Raiders Thought He Would Be

USATSI_13335525_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Sign Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

USATSI_15367922_168390101_lowres
News

Trayvon Mullen Comments on New Team Voices

Derek Carr Promo
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXVII

USATSI_15271981_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Tre’von Moehrig Impressing Veterans at Training Camp

Gerald McCoy Tom BRady
The Black Hole+

Raiders Sign Perennial Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy

TEAM
The Black Hole+

Training Camp Report: Day Nine

USATSI_15364868_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Opposing CBs No.2: Marlon Humphrey