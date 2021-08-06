Raiders Sign Pro Bowler DT Gerald McCoy

Raiders add to their defensive line by adding six-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle Gerald McCoy to their roster.

A Pro Bowler has joined the Silver and Black.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced the signing of free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

McCoy, originally a first-round pick (third overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2010 NFL Draft, is a former six-time Pro Bowler and Associated Press first-team selection in 2013.

The 6-foot-4 300-pound defensive tackle first spent nine seasons with Tampa Bay before a year stop at Carolina Panthers in 2019 and Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

Starting in 139 games played in his career, McCoy has booked 352 tackles including 252 solo tackles, 59.5 sacks, 79 tackles for loss, 24 passes defended, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a defensive tackle in the NFL.

McCoy played college for three seasons at Oklahoma, making an appearance in 40 games. A native of Oklahoma City, Okla., he made 83 tackles, 14.5 sacks, four passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his time in college.

We’ll see what the former six-time Pro Bowler defensive tackle can do in Las Vegas in due course.

