Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers Predictions

It’s almost game day!

The long wait is almost over as there’s one day of waiting to do before the season officially starts for the Raiders.

Weeks ago, I took the time to preview the Week 1 matchup. Now with more information and knowing how training camp went for both sides, it’s time to make predictions for this Sunday’s matchup.

New Head Coach for Panthers

Matt Rhule, the former Baylor head coach, is taking over the Panthers head coaching duties after Ron Rivera was ousted last season.

Rhule is in his first gig in the NFL but has found success with both Temple and Baylor in college football.

No matter how much a coach prepares for a game, everything changes when it’s game time. Everything must be executed on the spot and decisions must be made instantly, something that is different when it comes to training or practice.

As Rhule is up against veteran head coach Jon Gruden for the Raiders, Gruden has the upper hand in the coaching battle.

Quarterback Situation

While the Raiders are sticking with Derek Carr for the seventh year in a row, the Panthers brought in Teddy Bridgewater after the departure of Cam Newton to the Patriots.

Bridgewater is coming off of a 5-0 run at the Saints, as he filled in for Drew Brees last season. His offensive coordinator is Joe Brady, a man he’s worked with during his time in New Orleans.

However, on the Silver and Black side of things, Carr is back with offensive coordinator Greg Olsen. As Olsen enters his third season with the Raiders, Carr is used to the playbook he’s working with and the strategy Olsen likes to use.

Carr has the advantage on this one.

Don’t Underestimate Paul Guenther’s Defense

For the third season in a row, Paul Guenther is working with yet another different set of defenders. But what Guenther can do as a defensive coordinator is something incredible.

Even with all of the injuries last season, his defense allowed only 98 yards per game last year, good for eighth in the league.

The man knows how to run a defense. If Guenther can run a solid defense with an injured team, imagine what he can do with the healthy talent on the field.

Prediction: Raiders Will Win 24-7

This game should be a solid start for the Silver and Black this season. Simply put the Panthers are on a rebuild, they have a brand-new leader, both on the offense and the coach himself. Carolina has things to figure out on the field and with the loss of preseason games, this game will be half figuring out what to do on the field while the Raiders are beginning to find what works best as a team.

Bridgewater will be able to throw for a touchdown sometime in the second half as he starts reading the Raiders defense but it won’t be enough time as Carr and co, with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III down the field and running back Josh Jacobs as support, will consistently move the chains.

I think the Raiders will win 24-7 on Sunday.

