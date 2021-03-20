Raiders Trade Center Rodney Hudson for 2021 Draft Pick

Instead of releasing Hudson, the Raiders are trading Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2021 draft pick.

A few days ago, I reported that the Raiders were releasing center Rodney Hudson.

While Hudson will still be leaving the Raiders, instead of a release, he has been traded.

The Raiders are trading center Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals. In return, Las Vegas is getting a 2021 third-round draft pick.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven was able to confirm from those close to the situation (not with the Raiders) that Hudson requested to be released by the team. If the report is accurate, it was surprising. Hudson is well respected by the team and organization and would be leaving Las Vegas on good terms.

Instead of a release, the Raiders are getting something for Hudson.

The trade follows a three-year contract extension the Raiders signed with Hudson back in 2019, worth $33.75 million. He was the highest-paid center at the time.

According to Pro Football Focus, the three-time Pro Bowler allowed a mere three packs in 3,445 pass-blocking snaps.

Additionally, Pro Football Focus lists Hudson with a 93.6 pass-blocking grade since 2015. That leads all centers in the NFL.

With the trade confirmed by the Raiders, the Silver and Black need to focus on their next move.

Who will replace Hudson as the new center?

