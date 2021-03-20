NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Search

Raiders Trade Center Rodney Hudson for 2021 Draft Pick

Instead of releasing Hudson, the Raiders are trading Hudson to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2021 draft pick.
Author:
Publish date:

A few days ago, I reported that the Raiders were releasing center Rodney Hudson.

While Hudson will still be leaving the Raiders, instead of a release, he has been traded.

The Raiders are trading center Rodney Hudson and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals. In return, Las Vegas is getting a 2021 third-round draft pick.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven was able to confirm from those close to the situation (not with the Raiders) that Hudson requested to be released by the team. If the report is accurate, it was surprising. Hudson is well respected by the team and organization and would be leaving Las Vegas on good terms.

Instead of a release, the Raiders are getting something for Hudson.

The trade follows a three-year contract extension the Raiders signed with Hudson back in 2019, worth $33.75 million. He was the highest-paid center at the time.

According to Pro Football Focus, the three-time Pro Bowler allowed a mere three packs in 3,445 pass-blocking snaps.

Additionally, Pro Football Focus lists Hudson with a 93.6 pass-blocking grade since 2015. That leads all centers in the NFL.

With the trade confirmed by the Raiders, the Silver and Black need to focus on their next move.

Who will replace Hudson as the new center?

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

USATSI_13473880_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders Trade Center Rodney Hudson for 2021 Draft Pick

USATSI_15393075_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Signing RB Kenyan Drake to Two-Year Contract

20201025_162752
The Black Hole+

The Black Hole: Go Inside Las Vegas Raiders Football

USATSI_15097408_168390101_lowres
News

NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Landon Dickerson

USATSI_15446221_168390101_lowres
News

WR John Brown Agrees to One-Year $3.7M Deal With Raiders

Rich Gannon 2
The Black Hole+

Super Bowl QB Rich Gannon: A True Raider Great

NFL Ball Lombardi Raiders Helmet Sign
The Black Hole+

Legend of Raiders Super Bowl Hero Kenny King

USATSI_13732047_168390101_lowres
News

NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Rashod Bateman