    December 18, 2021
    Raiders, Browns  Injury Reports Released

    The injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns have been released.
    We had already talked about how much COVID-19 has affected the outlook for the Las Vegas Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns. 

    It's got to the point where the game is now no longer going to be played Saturday, but instead on Monday. 

    It won't change who's out for the game already, though, and for both the Raiders and Browns, they'll be without key contributors. 

    For the third game in a row, tight end Darren Waller will not play as he continues battling knee and back injuries. 

    Leading tackler Denzel Perryman will also be out once again while dealing with a toe injury. 

    The only player questionable for the game is defensive end Carl Nassib because of a knee injury. 

    For Cleveland, they'll already be without a number of players due to COVID-19, but they'll also be missing key starters due to regular injuries. 

    Running back Kareem Hunt is officially out due to an ankle injury after Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had previously said it was unlikely that Hunt would play. 

    Cornerback Greg Newsome II and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out as well because o concussions. 

    The only other players with designations are tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson, dealing with ankle and knee injuries, respectively. 

    The Raiders haven't played well at all in the time that Waller and Perryman have both been hurt, but they can't afford for that to continue this week. 

    They'll need other leaders to step up against Cleveland, because if they don't, then the Raiders can stop talking about whatever chances they still have to make the playoffs. 

