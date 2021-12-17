Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Browns

We have the final keys and predictions for the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns.

In only a span of a few days, the entire complexion of the Las Vegas Raiders game with the Cleveland Browns has changed.

That's what COVID-19 is still capable of doing, as the Browns look like they'll be without their top-two quarterbacks among multiple other starters.

As of now, though, there is still a game to be played, and these will be the biggest match-up keys to look at heading into Saturday.

Can the Raiders offensive line hold up against Cleveland's front?

There may be no bigger mismatch on paper heading into Saturday than having the struggling Raiders offensive line go up against the pass-rushing duo of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Garrett is in the middle of a potential Defensive Player of the Year campaign and Clowney is no stranger to wrecking game plans.

Their roles take on even more importance now with multiple members of Cleveland's secondary being out due to COVID-19.

For the Raiders' offensive line, they need to be able to give quarterback Derek Carr enough time to take chances and try to take advantage of those new mismatches.

Can anyone step up as a viable second-leading receiver?

It used to be third down were wide receiver Hunter Renfrow got his fame, but now for the Raiders passing game it's basically Renfrow or bust.

Last week was a perfect illustration of it, as Renfrow had 13 catches for 117 yards, and no other raiders wideout had more than 25 receiving yards.

Even with the aforementioned changes to the Browns' defensive backfield, the Raiders need someone else to step up and take some pressure off Renfrow to have to make every play.

Final predictions

The optics of this game have changed drastically, and the Raiders are in a prime position to take advantage.

The Raiders will be facing a Cleveland team that could be without as many as 20 players, and the Raiders can't afford to mess this up, or their season is over.

Final score: Raiders 24, Browns 14.

