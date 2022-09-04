Raiders CB Nate Hobbs is Looking to Grow From His Sensational Rookie Season

The Las Vegas Raiders second-year cornerback Nate Hobbs is looking to cement himself as one of the top corners in the league.

After a sensational rookie season, last year’s fifth-round pick (167th overall) is looking to improve his game and show everyone that last year’s season was no fluke.

During the summer, Hobbs had an impressive training camp and solidified himself as a starter in the Raiders revamp secondary.

After making the 53-man roster, he was asked how different he feels as a player today compared to a year ago.

“I have a better understanding of where people need to be and where they will be on the field on offense and defense. I have a good understanding of what route concepts teams want to throw at, when we’re in a specific defense in a specific shell,” said Hobbs.

As a rookie, he played in 16 games, while starting in nine, tallied 74 total tackles (48 solo), with one sack and one interception.

But more impressive was leading the NFL with the highest coverage grade among cornerbacks.

“To play this position in the NFL, you have to have a short memory. We’re all human, so you're going to remember it, but it’s being able to filter that. Saying, ‘This is what I’m doing now, the past doesn't matter’," added Hobbs.

Under the new coaching staff, Hobbs is ready to expand his role and move outside the slot.

While Hobbs mostly played slot for the Raiders, he does have experience playing on the outside from his college days at Illinois.

So it’s going to be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Patrick Graham utilizes Hobbs in his system.

“You really just have to change your mindset,” Hobbs said of the differences between playing inside and outside. “… But it’s football, so any time you step out here in the NFL level, it has to be a certain level of focus.”

The Raiders defense will open up the regular season on Sept.11, against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Cal.

With a year under his belt, I’m sure teams will not overlook what Hobbs is capable of doing.

