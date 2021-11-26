Recap From Raiders 36-33 Overtime Win

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a huge Thanksgiving day upset in beating the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.

The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Thanksgiving showdown with the Dallas Cowboys knowing they would have to match everything Dallas would throw at them.

They were able to do that and then some, pulling off a major upset on the road in beating the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.

It was a renaissance day for the Raiders struggling offense, with quarterback Derek Carr hitting wide receiver DeSean Jackson for a 56-yard touchdown on the Raiders' first series of the game.

It set the tone for a day where the Raiders were able to put up several big plays in keeping themselves ahead of Dallas.

Carr in particular was able to have a needed bounce back, finishing with 373 yards passing without a turnover, while averaging nearly 10 yards per passing attempt.

Jackson and Hunter Renfrow were the main recipients of those throws, each finishing with over a hundred yards receiving.

The fact that that effort came with star-tight end Darren Waller not playing in the second half due to a knee injury only makes it more impressive.

The Raiders were also able to find a semblance of balance, grinding their way to 143 yards rushing.

The Cowboys' vaunted rushing attack only managed 64 yards, as the Raider defense held their own for much of the game.

Dak Prescott couldn't be held down for long, though, and would make a number of big plays of his own in leading Dallas to tie the game right before the end of the fourth quarter.

It wouldn't continue in overtime, as the Raiders took advantage of multiple Dallas penalties to get into position for Daniel Carlson to kick the game-winning field goal.

It was a game full of penalties, as both teams racked up a combined 276 yards worth.

The Raiders were able to take advantage in key moments, though, with multiple pass interference penalties on Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown helping the Raiders.

In a game they needed to have, they'd take all the help they could get, and now the Raiders can put November behind them with a positive note as they try to get back in the AFC playoff picture.

