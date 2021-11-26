Derek Carr Answers The Bell

The Las Vegas Raiders embattled quarterback turned in a bounce-back performance to keep the Raiders season alive

Going into the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Dallas Cowboys this week, we talked about how quarterback Derek Carr needed to deliver.

He had been struggling the last three weeks, with six turnovers compared to four touchdowns in the Raiders last three games, all losses.

On Thanksgiving, Carr wasn't necessarily perfect, but he was able to give the Raiders the exact effort they needed to pull out a 36-33 overtime win.

In going toe-to-toe with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Carr would finish with 373 yards passing, one touchdown and no turnovers.

It was the most passing yards Carr had had in a game since the Raiders Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins when he had 386.

He has admittedly been more accurate in completing just 61.5% of his passes, but he more than made up for that in the big plays the Raiders were able to generate in the passing game.

The team has two separate receptions of of at least 50 yards in the game, the first going for a touchdown to wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Even when Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller went out of the game with a knee injury, Carr didn't flinch and kept making clutch throws.

This was the Carr that was in the MVP conversation to start the season, the kind that could put the Raiders on his back whenever he needed to.

It's no coincidence then that the Raiders are 6-0 when he throws for 300 or more yards and 0-5 when he doesn't.

This team will go as Carr does, and if he can stay at this level and leave the last three weeks behind, the Raiders still have a chance to make something of this season.

