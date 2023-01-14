Adams, Jacobs, Carlson Selected to AP All-Pro First Team

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson have proven themselves to be among the NFL's elite players.

The three Raiders stars were named to the Associated Press All-Pro first team, the AP announced Friday.

For Jacobs and Carlson, it is their first time being honored with the award, while for Adams, this marks his third-straight year he's been named to the team.

Jacobs won this season's rushing title, finishing the year with 1,653 yards on the ground. He also led the league in yards per game with 97.2.

Jacobs was also effective in the air, having totaled 400 receiving yards on the season.

His remarkable year also earned him a trip to this year's Pro Bowl, the second time in his four professional seasons.

Jacobs now has a total of 4,470 rushing yards so far in his NFL career.

Adams wound up with 1,516 receiving yards, which was good for the third-most in the NFL. He also led the league in receiving touchdowns with 14.

His 15.2 yards per reception were a career high.

There were some during the pre-season that didn't think Adams could pick up where he left off in Green Bay after leaving one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers.

But a new franchise made no difference, as Adams displayed one of the best seasons of his career.

Not only has the star receiver been selected to the AP All-Pro first team for three seasons in a row now, but he was also named to his third-straight Pro Bowl.

Carlson made 34 field goals this season, 11 of which were from 50-plus yards out, which set a new career high for the kicker.

He was selected to the AP All-Pro second team last year after leading the league in total field goals made (40).

The entire list of this year's AP All-Pro first and second teams can be viewed here.

