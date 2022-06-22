Ziegler Talks Raiders' Contract Extensions

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler has had one of the best off-seasons in the NFL in what has been just under half a year in the front office.

Aside from the big-name acquisitions and a solid performance in this year's NFL Draft, one of the main priorities this off-season was to extend Las Vegas' primary stars.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby, quarterback Derek Carr, and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow are the notable returning Raiders who were dealt new contracts so far.

Ziegler recently spoke with Eddie Paskal of Raiders.com on the "Upon Further Review" podcast on the loyalty of these pieces.

"To have your best players wanting to be here, investing in the Las Vegas Raiders, investing in their community -- those are just great examples for the rest of the team and for any other players -- future free agents and things of that nature -- to know that you have those cornerstones that are going to be here, they're committed to be here, they want to be here, they're great advocates for our team, great advocates for our culture, and they're great advocates for our city also," Ziegler said.

The latest extension was granted to Renfrow, who comes off an impressive Pro Bowl season. Ziegler went into detail on why the 26-year-old receiver was worthy of his two-year, $32-million deal.

"I've said it over and over again, but part of the process of understanding him being a long-term fit was understanding the person," Ziegler said. "And Hunter is a low-maintenance player who is an incredibly hard worker, very smart, diligent about his craft, and so, again, it kind of started there.

"Then you look at the skill-set. And I've talked a little about it before, but [he's a] very good route runner, [has] good short-area quickness, has the ability to get open in tight spaces, in the past has been really productive on third down. He's worked really hard to learn our system and understand our route concepts and learn the intricacies of what he needs to do in this offensive system."

Tight end Darren Waller is the next star fans are expecting to receive an extension this summer.

