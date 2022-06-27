Raiders' Opponents Ranked: WRs, No. 2

We look at ranking the top-five opposing wide receivers the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include facing some of the NFL's best wide receivers.

It's arguable that Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers can't even be classified as just a normal wide receiver.

He proved to be an all-around offensive force for the 49ers last season, helping lead them to within one game of a Super Bowl berth.

Samuel had shown potential previously, being second on the team in receiving as a rookie in 2019.

Samuel had 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns while having an additional three rushing scores as the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl.

His follow-up season in 2020 wasn't near as fruitful, as he played in only seven games as the 49ers experienced a boatload of injuries that year.

He stayed healthy last season and became the centerpiece of the 49ers' offense.

Samuel was a weekly highlight-reel, racking up 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

He also accumulated 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 59 carries, becoming a much larger factor in the 49ers' running game in the second half of the season.

All this while Samuel led the NFL by averaging 18.2 yards per catch and having the third-most total scrimmage yards in the league.

There's no question as to Samuel's status as one of the league's preeminent play-makers, but there could be a question as to where Samuel might play this season.

Earlier this off-season, Samuel requested to be traded from the 49ers.

Seeking a new contract could be part of it, but it's also been reported that Samuel doesn't want to be used in the running game as much and that he just might prefer to be somewhere other than with the 49ers.

As of now, he's still a member of the 49ers, and until he isn't, he will remain one of the hardest match-ups the Raiders defense will face this season.

Samuel's ability to make plays out wide or coming out of the backfield makes him someone who has to be monitored at all times.

