Raiders’ Defensive Coaching Staff: DB Coach Chris Ash

Raiders added defensive backs coach Chris Ash this past offseason. He made his NFL coaching debut in 2021 with the Jaguars as a defensive backs/safeties coach.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders.

Defensive Backs Coach Chris Ash

Defensive backs coach Chris Ash joins the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time in his career this season.

He made his NFL coaching debut in 2021 as a defensive backs/safeties coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ash’s resume takes him deep back to college football, having 24 years of coaching experience at the college level.

In 2020, Ash served as the defensive coordinator for Texas. Prior to that job, he was the head coach at Rutgers from 2016 to 2019.

Ash has also worked at Ohio State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Iowa State, San Diego State and Drake. He started his career at Drake as a graduate assistant in 1997.

During his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes, he especially made big strides as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He helped improve a defense that was 112th in pass defense and 27th in total defense in 2013 to a defense that ranked 19th nationally in total defense and 29th in pass defense in 2014.

During the same season, the Buckeyes ranked fourth in the country with 24 interceptions and became the Big Ten Champion, Sugar Bowl Champion and National Champion.

Albeit at the college level, Ash knows a successful defense and should be a very valuable asset to the Raiders' defensive staff.

