DE Maxx Crosby Gives First Thoughts on DE Malcolm Koonce

With voluntary OTAs starting on Tuesday for the Raiders, many have decided to show up to prepare for the upcoming season.

That also means returning players get a taste of the “new guys” on the team: that being rookies and free agency pickups.

For Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, he turned to third-round pick defensive end Malcolm Koonce.

"Obviously, him (Koonce) being a MAC guy, I was somewhat familiar with him, and I was happy we drafted him,” Crosby said via Raiders.com. “He came in, he's a super quiet, humble kid.”

“But I like his personality: He wants to come here and be the best player he can possibly be. That's all you can ask for as a rookie. You try to learn, try to get as healthy as you possibly can to try to get up to speed. He's been really good. I think he has a really bright future, and I'm excited to play with him."

For Crosby specifically, he was in need of a consistent partner on the other side of the defensive line to apply equal pressure on both ends of the line.

The Raiders may have found their second guy in Koonce and it’s important that their current primary guy, Crosby that is, is happy with the pick-up and can already eye Koonce’s success in the NFL.

Raider Nation, as Crosby keeps a tab on his newest teammate, so should you. It can very turn out to be a duo threat by Crosby and Koonce on either end of the defensive line.

