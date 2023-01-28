Raiders Sign DT Adam Butler to Reserve/Future Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have added defensive tackle Adam Butler to their reserve/future roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to reload their roster this postseason.

In the latest signings, the Raiders have added depth to their interior defensive line by signing defensive tackle Adam Butler to a reserve/future contract on Friday.

A day after the free-agent defensive lineman worked out for the Indianapolis Colts, he would reunite with former New England Patriots staffers, including Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Butler joins the Raiders after spending the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins. He signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins that season, but failed his physical in training camp last season and would end sitting out for the whole season.

Prior to Miami, he signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2017. A four-year starter at Vanderbilt, playing in 47 games with 34 starts.

Butler spent four seasons with the Patriots from 2017-20, where he appeared in 80 career games with 13 starts, totaling 113 tackles (63 solo), 17 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 12 passes defensed.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive tackle has postseason experience, having played in seven games including the Patriots last Super Bowl win in 2018.

The Raiders coaching staff have added a familiar foe to their roster and will compete in training camp for a spot on the roster.

