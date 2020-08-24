SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayThe Black Hole Plus
Search

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We Got to Bring Our Own Energy”

Hikaru Kudo

The Raiders are a beloved franchise throughout the nation let alone the world.

In all corners of the world, if one looks hard enough, a Silver and Black fan can be found.

So, when that beloved fanbase found out that they can’t attend the inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium, or what Mark Davis calls the “Death Star”, fans were shocked.

Of course, the Raider fanbase understood exactly while the precaution was taken weeks before the regular season is scheduled to kick off.

People will fly from all over the world to visit Allegiant Stadium and Raiders fans will travel from all over the world to cheer on their beloved Silver and Black. The issue is, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the chances of a fan and/or a player getting COVID increases, especially with the nature and atmosphere of Las Vegas.

With that said, it’s not just the fans that are feeling the toll of not having fans in the stadium, let alone not holding training camp at their regular facility this season.

The Raiders typically hold training camp in Napa, away from their former home in Oakland. This was still the plan this year until the NFL and NFL Players Association mandated teams to practice at their home facilities.

In addition, players and coaches alike feed off from the fans during games. It’s what gives the team the home-field advantage. Sure, the facilities are similar, and players feel that they are “home”, but the presence of fans is something no one can buy. It’s either there or it isn’t.

Because of this, the Silver and Black have to do something they’ve never been asked for. Only rely on themselves.

“We think in the mindset of we’re all we got right now,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday. “We don’t get the fans, so we got to bring our own energy and our own juice.”

As I’ve said in the past, this season is going to be a weird season. Adjusting to no one fans on game day is one the fans and the players, unfortunately, have to adjust to.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XI

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Raiders Add Theo Riddick to Backup Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders have added veteran running back Their Riddick to the roster to backup Josh Jacobs.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hikaru Kudo

Best, Worst-Case Scenarios for Henry Ruggs III

As the 2020 season inches closer, we take a look at the best and worst-case scenarios for the Raiders first-round weapon Henry Ruggs.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Tyrell Williams Has Catching Up to Do

Las Vegas Raiders Tyrell Williams was slowed by foot injuries in his first season with the Silver and Black but is ready to go now.

Tom LaMarre

Derek Carr: “Great Communication Leads to Great Execution”

Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr believes success comes from how the young players can communicate and execute on the field.

Hikaru Kudo

Jon Gruden "Crushed" for Raiders Fans

Jon Gruden is "crushed" for the fans that won't get to see Allegiant Stadium this season, but positive about the future.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Hikaru Kudo

Raiders Marcus Mariota Ranked as Key NFL Backup

It is nearly impossible to win a championship in the NFL without depth, and the Raiders Marcus Mariota is a great one for the Raiders backing up Derek Carr.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Si gh

Raiders Jon Gruden Excited About Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden finally leads his team inside Allegiant Stadium.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

First Tour Las Vegas Raiders New Home: Allegiant Stadium

Take your first tour of the grand new palatial home of the Las Vegas Raiders: Allegiant Stadium.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

spinne1

Raiders Step Up to Take Unnecessary Pressure Off Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders know that struggling defense and offensive injuries brought unfair criticism on Derek Carr. They're working to correct it.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Hikaru Kudo