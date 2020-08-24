Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We Got to Bring Our Own Energy”

The Raiders are a beloved franchise throughout the nation let alone the world.

In all corners of the world, if one looks hard enough, a Silver and Black fan can be found.

So, when that beloved fanbase found out that they can’t attend the inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium, or what Mark Davis calls the “Death Star”, fans were shocked.

Of course, the Raider fanbase understood exactly while the precaution was taken weeks before the regular season is scheduled to kick off.

People will fly from all over the world to visit Allegiant Stadium and Raiders fans will travel from all over the world to cheer on their beloved Silver and Black. The issue is, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the chances of a fan and/or a player getting COVID increases, especially with the nature and atmosphere of Las Vegas.

With that said, it’s not just the fans that are feeling the toll of not having fans in the stadium, let alone not holding training camp at their regular facility this season.

The Raiders typically hold training camp in Napa, away from their former home in Oakland. This was still the plan this year until the NFL and NFL Players Association mandated teams to practice at their home facilities.

In addition, players and coaches alike feed off from the fans during games. It’s what gives the team the home-field advantage. Sure, the facilities are similar, and players feel that they are “home”, but the presence of fans is something no one can buy. It’s either there or it isn’t.

Because of this, the Silver and Black have to do something they’ve never been asked for. Only rely on themselves.

“We think in the mindset of we’re all we got right now,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday. “We don’t get the fans, so we got to bring our own energy and our own juice.”

As I’ve said in the past, this season is going to be a weird season. Adjusting to no one fans on game day is one the fans and the players, unfortunately, have to adjust to.

