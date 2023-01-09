A New Raiders Era in 2023?

Fans of the Las Vegas Raiders could need to prepare for a very different team by the beginning of next season.

The 2022 NFL regular season is over, and with that comes speculation for what every non-playoff team will do to improve for 2023.

The Las Vegas Raiders probably will be at the top of those conversations, mainly to see where quarterback Derek Carr could end up after being benched for the final two games.

Carr, though, could just be the first of multiple high-profile Raiders players who could find themselves in different homes during the off-season.

Running back Josh Jacobs will be one to watch as well with his upcoming status as a free agent.

The Raiders franchising him is certainly an option, but running backs don't get big money today, and the Raiders have other holes they need to fill on their roster.

Wide receiver Davante Adams has said he wants to remain a Raider, but what if the Silver and Black aren't able to find a replacement at quarterback who is at least comparable to Carr?

Will Adams eventually want to be traded to a team that has a better situation at quarterback, as opposed to whatever the Raiders would offer?

This isn't even going over needing an infusion of talent along the offensive line and all over the defense.

So much of what the Raiders do will depend on what they decide at quarterback, and depending on that outcome, Raiders fans could be in for a team that might look closer to rebuilding than contending.

The NFL Scouting Combine is February 28-March 6, 2023, held at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN. March 7, 2023, before 4:00 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. During the time starting at 12:00 noon EST on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4:00 p.m. EST on March 15. The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

