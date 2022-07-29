Dylan Parham is Moving Along the O-Line in Training Camp

The offensive line is one of the biggest question marks for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2022-23 season.

Players may be put at spots they aren't as familiar with, and some could see more time on the field than what has been anticipated for them.

Raiders 2022 third-round pick Dylan Parham was one of the most crucial picks for the Silver and Black in this year's NFL Draft. With an O-line that was in need of modification, his addition moved the offense a step closer to fixing the problems up front.

Now, the rookie is being tested in training camp, as his role on the line is not yet clear.

Parham has seen snaps at center throughout camp, a spot that is not considered his primary position.

"I would say Coach Carmen [Bricillo], Coach Cam[eron Clemens] have been doing a great job just helping me learn that position a little bit better," Parham said in Thursday's media availability. "Just getting consistency with my snaps with Derek [Carr] and [Jarrett] Stid[ham]. It's a really big part of what I'm going to need to do in order to be on this team."

Despite being moved around, Parham said he feels well prepared after needing to prove his versatility in college.

"I think the University of Memphis really helped me with that just because I played so many different positions; back then I had to know everything amongst the offensive line," Parham said. "I went from guard [to] guard, little bit of center and tackle. So it's just like that really prepared me for this next level."

Regardless of where he ends up, Parham is content with playing wherever the team needs him to be.

"The main goal for me right now is to just create my role on that offensive line," Parham said. "So I really don't know what that is for me right now; I just want to make sure that I'm prepared for left guard, center, or right guard -- whatever that may be."

Parham was named to the 2021-22 All-AAC first team as a member of Memphis' O-line.

