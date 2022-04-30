Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Raiders Draft Dylan Parham With 90th Overall Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Dylan Parham in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As if Las Vegas' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft wasn't delayed enough, the team traded its 86th overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for the No. 90 and 169 overall picks.

Nonetheless, a talented piece was acquired in the third round on Friday night.

The Raiders selected Memphis guard Dylan Parham with the 90th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Parham was one of college football's best offensive linemen in the 2021 season. The 6-foot-2, 311-pound guard was named to the All-AAC first team after having contributed to the Tigers' 16th-best passing offense in the nation (298.8 yards per game). He did not allow a single sack in 545 pass protection snaps and gave up just two quarterback hits on the year.

Parham, a Carrollton, Georgia native, redshirted his freshman season at Memphis. He would return the next season (2018) to start all 14 games at left guard. Parham helped lead the offense to a record-breaking season when the Tigers set a program-record 7,324 yards of total offense. 

The guard started in every game yet again the following season and played every single offensive snap in the Tigers' seven games.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Parham would move over to right tackle for his redshirt junior season, where he held the starting role for all 11 games. 

In his final season, the prospect moved a spot over as the team's starting right guard. Parham entered the season as a member of the Outland Trophy Award Preseason Watch List, an award given to the nation's best interior lineman. He was also named to the Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List, an award given annually to a college football player who embodies the values of legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

Parham was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine to cap off his stellar final season.

Parham is one of the best offensive linemen in this year's NFL Draft. His durability, his ability to shine at both the tackle and guard positions, and his quickness and solid balance are all factors that could help a Raiders O-line that is in much need of modification. 

