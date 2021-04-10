Raiders Sign Former First-Round Pick Karl Joseph

Former first-round pick and longtime Raider safety Karl Joseph is back in the Silver and Black after a stint with the Cleveland Browns.

It’s official.

After former Raider safety and first-round pick Karl Joseph visited the Silver and Black on Thursday, he has signed a contract with the Silver and Black.

The Raiders confirmed the signing yesterday via their website.

Joseph, who was the 14th overall selection in the 2016 Draft, spent four seasons with the Raiders before moving to Cleveland to play for the Browns last season.

With the Browns, Joseph appeared in 14 games including starting eight contests. He was on the field for 660 defensive snaps and 106 plays on special teams.

Joseph totaled 67 tackles, two tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and an interception last season.

During his first four seasons of his career with the Raiders, he appeared in 49 games including 41 starts. He recorded 236 tackles in the Silver and Black, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

After his rookie campaign in 2016, Joseph was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team, finishing with 76 tackles, career-high six passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception.

In the three postseason starts he’s played in his career thus far, he’s recorded nine tackles, one pass defended, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Joseph has a solid resume behind him as he returns in the familiar Silver and Black.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin