Former Raider Safety Karl Joseph Visited Las Vegas Yesterday

Joseph spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, who made it to the NFL Divisional Round

Will a former Las Vegas Raider return in the Silver and Black jersey?

Potentially.

Former Raiders first-round pick safety Karl Joseph visited the Silver and Black yesterday.

Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

Joseph, who was the 14th overall selection in the 2016 Draft, spent four seasons with the Raiders before moving to Cleveland to play for the Browns last season.

With the Browns, Joseph appeared in 14 games including starting eight contests. He was on the field for 660 defensive snaps and 106 plays on special teams.

Joseph totaled 67 tackles, two tackles for losses, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and an interception last season.

During his first four seasons of his career with the Raiders, he appeared in 49 games including 41 starts. He recorded 236 tackles in the Silver and Black, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

During his rookie season in 2016, Joseph started in the wild card game against the Houston Texans, with the Raiders falling short 27-14.

In that specific game, he made four tackles, all of them solo, and played 32 defensive snaps. He also played six special teams snaps in that contest.

Perhaps Raider Nation may see Joseph return next season.

