Foster Moreau, a Quiet Threat on the Raiders’ Offense

Foster Moreau, the third-year tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders is productive when given the chance.

The Las Vegas Raiders’ rotation has been anything but consistent this season, but there are some key up-and-comers who have made their way into the mix.

Third-year tight end Foster Moreau is one of them.

The backup to Pro-Bowler Darren Waller hasn’t exactly been a frequent presence in the spotlight in his three years with the organization, but there have surely been signs of his worth for the future.

Moreau executed on a 19-yard touchdown reception in the Raiders’ 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, marking the third TD for the tight end this season.

It was his only reception of the game but no doubt an impactful one, as it was Las Vegas’ only TD of the day.

Moreau played a bigger role in his rookie season with the Raiders, starting in seven games and recording 21 receptions and five touchdowns.

His second season served as a bit of a drop-off, as he made only two starts. He did appear in all 16 games but collected only seven receptions throughout the season.

This season, Moreau has made four starts and has brought in 11 receptions for a total of 132 receiving yards.

The tight end has been a quiet contributor to the Raiders’ offense this season, but he’s just as aware as any other roster member in terms of what this team does best when it is able to succeed.

“We started 3-0, but at the same time, we put a lot of bad ball on tape,” Moreau said after Sunday’s loss. “We didn’t start fast in those games, and we wound up coming back and making plays, and we were able to win those games because we just kept fighting ‘til the end.”

He added, “So it’s about sticking to the plan, truthfully, and controlling what you can control. Really, that’s all you could do.”

The future is bright for the young tight end, and he still has much he can bring to the table for Las Vegas this season.

