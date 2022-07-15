Carr on Him and Adams: 'We Want to Be As Good As We Can Possibly Be'

If you haven't heard it by now, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and off-season signee Davante Adams were college teammates back at Fresno State.

Nearly a decade later, the two have reunited in Las Vegas, and despite the long separation, it was an idea the two had been considering long before the Silver and Black traded for the wideout back in March.

Carr spoke with Anthony Galavez of the Fresno Bee regarding the team-up that had been years in the making.

“That’s something that we always talked about," Carr said. "We dreamed of that and then when it became closer to reality, I went all in and he did, too. It’s something that we both just know where we’re at in our careers.”

The two have done well for themselves while apart from one another in their professional careers up until this point. They both have multiple Pro Bowl appearances under their belt, and Adams has established himself as perhaps the best wide receiver in the game.

Back in college, though, the pair was an offensive duo that wrecked havoc on opposing defenses.

Adams had back-to-back 1,300-plus receiving-yard campaigns in his two seasons with Fresno State, finding the end zone 14 times in his freshman year, followed by 24 touchdowns the following season.

Carr, meanwhile, threw for 4,104 yards and 37 touchdowns in Adams' first season. He then threw for 5,083 yards and 50 touchdowns the next season.

“It doesn’t promise that we can repeat what we’ve done," Carr said. "It does give us an opportunity to play together again, and it’s exciting. We’re both fired up about it. We’ve both been working really hard to make sure that we’re not just good again; we want to be as good as we can possibly be, but that takes a lot of work, and that takes a lot of routes that he has to run, a lot of balls that I’ve got to throw, and we’ll see where it takes us. But we’re excited to be on this journey together again.”

Raider Nation will be hoping that magic will pick up right where it left off.

